Barobetse living the dream

The Miss Supranational 2024 crown landed in Lentsweletau village in the Kweneng District courtesy of, Leah Barobetse.

The 25- year- old, a radiant and determined pretty young woman was crowned the queen on Saturday (April 6th, 2024) night during a colourful grand finale at Botswana National Youth Council in Gaborone.

Barobetse, an Aesthetician/Beauty therapist was flanked by Kefilwe Gabonakemo, 22, from Mmadinare and a student at the University of Botswana with second runners up being, Seabe Sefakonyana, 24, from Molepolole who is an Accounts Assistant.

Through her social media platform the queen said, “I am amazed and humbled to announce that my childhood dream has come true. I would like to thank everyone who supported me during this journey and will continue asking for support in all aspects as I embark on the tough phase of the pageantry.” On the sixth of July this year, Barobetse would grace the world stage representing Botswana at Miss Supranational 2024 in Poland.

She took over from Dabilo Moses who was crowned last year.