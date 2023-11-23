Bail reduced for murder, rape and robbery suspect

A Molepolole Magistrates court has reduced the bail amount for a man facing multiple charges of murder, rape and robbery from P10 000 to P5 000.

Tshepiso Letsididi, 34, had complained that he could not afford the initial bail and requested it to be slashed by P8 000.

In granting Letsididi his wish, Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki however reduced the amount by half, bringing Letsididi closer to potential freedom.

The elusive Letsididi who evaded the police for nearly a month after he allegedly murdered a woman and her grandchild at Magokotswane ward in Molepolole last year, has been in custody since his arrest on December 5th, 2022.

He had allegedly committed the gruesome offence on November 11th, 2022.

The lifeless bodies of Letsididi’s victims, Gobona Penekane Mhaladi aged 54 and her 10-year-old grandchild, Laofa Kate Mmamorepo, were found tied up with a rope bound tightly around their necks.

They were discovered by the little girl’s mother, Mimmy Mmamorepo, 33, who had gone to check on the duo at the old woman’s home in Magokotswane ward after failing to reach them on the phone for two days.

Letsididi is said to have then robbed Mhaladi of her Huawei cellphone and grey Toyota Camry vehicle which was later found dumped the following day (November 12th, 2022) on the roadside at Kopong junction along the Molepolole-Gaborone road, with his belongings inside.

Letsididi who is now facing three counts of murder, four counts of rape and one count of robbery is also accused of raping and killing a schoolgirl back in 2015. Both cases are before the Lobatse High Court.

His other rape case is said to have occurred while he was on bail just before he committed the murder crimes in Magokotswane.

Despite this week’s court ruling, Letsididi has not been able to pay the P5 000 bail and he is still looking for a surety to secure his release.

He is expected back in court on December 5th, 2023, for mention.