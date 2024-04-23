Attention shifts to Diacore

*BOMAID team amped up after Two Oceans Marathon success

Following their impressive showing at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, South Africa on 13th April, a Bomaid team is revved up ahead of the coming Diacore Gaborone Marathon on 5th May.

The team’s exceptional performance in the Western Cape, where some members surpassed their personal best times has been hailed for showing great resilience and determination by not only competed but completing the marathon, and gaining invaluable insight and experience to share with colleagues and the community.

Bomaid Corporate Communications Manager Tshepo Maphanyane said the exemplary dedication demonstrated by runners serves as a commendable example, inspiring both customers and the public to prioritize their well-being and invest in their health by embracing the ethos of ”Passion for Wellness”.

She said the promotion of health and happiness lies at the core of the organization’s endeavors.

Often voted the most breathtaking course in the world due the natural splendour with highlights such as Chapman’s Peak, Muizenberg and Newlands, the race attracted under 13 000 participants this year.

”It was an exciting spectacle that captivated audiences worldwide. Now, as the dust settles, attention shifts to the upcoming Diacore, Botswana’s premier marathon, which draws over 10 000 participants annually,”. said Maphnyane.

“As the momentum from the Two Oceans Marathon propels Bomaid forward, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a culture of wellness and vitality, both within its workforce and the broader community. With Diacore on the horizon, the Bomaid team stands ready to continue their journey towards healthier and happier lifestyles, leading by example every step of the way,” Maphanyane said.