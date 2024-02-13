Assorted goods land woman in the bad books.

Weighed down with several heaving travelling bags, a Zimbabwean woman was arrested at Francistown Taxi Rank on Friday morning as she attempted to catch a bus to Maun.

When the police pulled her up, Doreen Nkomo’s bags were jam-packed with an assortment of random items, including: panties, boxer shorts, shoe polish, Nivea beauty products, cheese, honey, baby formula and yogurt.

With the 42-year-old unable to give a satisfactory explanation of how she came to possess such a haul, suspecting the goods might be stolen, the cops detained Nkomo.

The Maun-resident’s troubles deepened when it was discovered she was in the country illegally.

Dragged before Francistown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the dreadlocked suspect was charged with possession of suspected stolen property and entering Botswana through an ungazetted point.

After the charges were read to her, Nkomo told court she was given the items by some of her truck driver friends.

Deemed a flight risk due to her illegal immigrant status, the suspect was remanded behind bars and will return to court on 22nd February.