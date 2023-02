Chief Justice, Terrence Rannowane, has confirmed that the Judiciary is in a financial crisis and unable to run the courts efficiently, something which has a serious bearing on delivery of justice, hence the theme “An under resourced Judiciary – an impediment to Justice”.

“Lack of sufficient funding hampers delivery of justice and if truth is to be told, we have in fact reached a point of crisis. We are in short, on a precarious financial footing. As a result of inadequate funding, we have since August 2022 to date, not been able to pay pro-deo fees, pay witnesses, effect transfers of office...