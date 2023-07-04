Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre

By

Published

ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre
THE HANDOVER: Gaebolae cutting the ribbon

ABSA Bank Botswana Limited, one of Botswana's leading financial institutions, donated a Sick Bay to the Lephoi Centre for the Blind on Friday last week in Francistown. The bank says it saw it fit to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the students housed at the Lephoi Centre by donating a fully equipped […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

No proof, no case No proof, no case

Front Page

No proof, no case

State fails to submit DNA results in SDA Pastor- sex worker murder case DPP opts to withdraw charges against Radihepi Directorate of Public Prosecution...

28/06/2023
Sharpa punishment for knife thief Sharpa punishment for knife thief

News

Knife thief whipped

An unemployed man caught stealing knives from Marang Super Spar in Francistown was given a sharp reminder that crime doesn’t pay after being sentenced...

27/06/2023

Business

ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre

ABSA Bank Botswana Limited, one of Botswana's leading financial institutions, donated a Sick Bay to the Lephoi Centre for the Blind on Friday last...

26/06/2023
Hellish attack at heavenly gardens Hellish attack at heavenly gardens

News

Hellish attack at heavenly gardens

*British pensioner badly beaten by burglars

16/05/2023

Business

The cockroach killer

For the last seven years, Lone Galedibelwe has made his money by fumigating homes and eliminating pests of all shapes and sizes, from fleas...

09/05/2023
GRooving In The Ghetto Friday 28th April 2023 GRooving In The Ghetto Friday 28th April 2023

Entertainment

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 28th April 2023

CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY Legendary saxophonist, Lister Boleseng will this Sunday the 30th perform live at Cresta Thapama Hotel. The gig will be part...

28/04/2023

Sports

Blown away

Mbalakalungu can’t stop the Tafic tornado In keeping with the wild winds that swirled through Francistown on Saturday, Tafic blew Mbalakalungu away with a...

25/04/2023
One con too many One con too many

News

One con too many

*Suspected swindler nabbed in Honda Fit hoax

25/04/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.