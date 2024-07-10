Yarona Social Club donates to Satellite Primary

A Francistown social group, Yarona Social Club, showed their commitment to community service by donating stationery to Satellite Primary School.

Established in 2020, the club has fast become known as advocates of positive change.

On July 5th, the club donated stationery worth P3000, which was raised by its members.

The donation was in response to an SOS appeal from the School Head, Charles Digate.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Principal Education Officer II, David Ananius, thanked Yarona Social club for the gesture which he said will go a long way in assisting government’s efforts to make education accessible to all children.

When giving a brief background about the club, one of the founding members and a member of the Elders Committee, Mpho Motlhankana, emphasized that their mission is to give back to the community that they live in.

He stressed that people should view social club members as responsible citizens who care for the needs of the community, rather than labeling them as drunkards.

He said as club members they assist each other during weddings, funerals and other social activities that require financial and moral support.