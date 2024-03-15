Woman accused of raping teenage boy

A 43-year-old woman from Magokotswane ward in Molepolole, accused of raping an 18-year-old boy, will soon appear in court.

The incident allegedly occurred when the woman visited the boy’s home under the pretext of purchasing Chibuku brew.

Upon the boy’s arrival, she expressed her intention to buy the beer.

Subsequently, she allegedly made advances towards him, stating “Ke galogile,” before retreating to the boy’s mother’s bedroom.

The boy followed her and reportedly found the woman naked on the bed.

Allegedly, the woman then forcibly disrobed the boy and engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with him.

The situation came to light when the boy’s mother returned home and discovered them in her bedroom.

Upon questioning, the boy disclosed that he had been raped by the woman.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the woman.

Both the woman and the boy were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Confirming the ongoing investigation, Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, stated that they are awaiting DNA results from the police forensic laboratory to strengthen their case.

Upon the conclusion of the police investigation, the woman is expected to face charges of rape.