Turning trash into treasure

Recycled material earns Molepolole man a living

Kabelo Jakoba is earning a living and keeping the environment clean by recycling old tyres.

The talented 36- year- old Molepolole native completed his Junior Certificate at Moruakgomo Junior Secondary School in 2000 where he learned Design and Technology, a skill he has put to use and launched a small business designing chairs, baskets and winnowing baskets using discarded truck and car tyres.

The business started in 2010 after Jakoba’s completion of a Brick laying and Plastering course at Kweneng Rural Development Association.

He began by making animal feeding troughs and sculptures, which he has priced at P3 500 each.

“Each chair costs P280. 00 while tables go for P350.00 each,” he said.

The colourful tyre chairs painted red, yellow, green and white, are displayed along Newtown tarred road for customers appreciation.

“The main challenge comes when I have to wait patiently for buyers,” explained Jakoba.

Sitting on a comfortable cushioned chair, Jakoba said his latest product addition is the tyre basket, designed using double threads and priced at P180.00 each for the larger one and P150.00 each for the smaller one.

The Director of Kwena Sculptures Enterprise has so far been awarded three certificates at environmental fairs since 2015 being position 1 in Waste Fair Tyre Category and Kweneng District Clean up the world commemoration.

“I am now preparing myself for this year’s presidential competitions, which will be held in June. I assure you that what I am working on is something that many will appreciate,” he explains adding that he is also planning to approach the National Environmental Fund to assist him in growing his business and also wishes that he could get a sponsorship to study recycling in China.

The sole entrepreneur’s long term plans include building a plant where he would buy machinery and start making tyre mats and employing young people.

When not creating artistic products with used tyres, Jakoba is building small houses around the village.

“ My hands are capable of doing all kinds of work and so are everybody’s hands. Unemployed youth, must consider working with their own hands to earn a living,” he said.