The tracker

Established from humble beginnings less than two years ago, Precision Vehicle and Asset Tracking (Pty) Ltd has already made its mark in a territory dominated by large international players.

Buoyed by this encouraging start, Founder and Managing Director, Motlhaleemang Moalosi has big plans for his blossoming business

The driven director has set his company a five-year time frame, by which time he hopes to have won control of half the tracking market in Botswana.

Precision started operating in February 2017 in a cramped office in Francistown but recently relocated to the capital, establishing a base in Phase 2.

“We are tracking close to 1, 000 cars in less than two years. We have realised phenomenal growth because we found a niche in the market,” stated Moalosi, who stoically mentions they did not receive any funding to start the business and established it through savings.

The ambitious entrepreneur believes Precision’s competitive edge lies in the pricing of their products, which he says are much lower than their competitors.

According to Moalosi, they charge an initial P1, 700 for instillation followed by a P100 monthly fee.

“We are a 100 percent citizen owned company so our pricing has enabled us to break into the market,” he explained, adding that he formed the business without any previous experience in the vehicle and asset tracking industry.

Besides tracking vehicles, Precision also tracks fuels, especially in buses and trucks, which he says is designed to curb fuel theft.

Outlining how this happens, Moalosi told Voice Money, “We install fuel level sensors that record all fuel filling and thus notices any theft.

“We also have a brilliant product for farmers where we are able to track a tractor and calculate the hectares that have been ploughed by the tractor.”

It is a product Moalosi says has been well received by farmers as it enables them to monitor if their tractors are being misused.

Another popular addition to Precision’s box of tricks is the service they offer to those travelling out of the country, who are worried their cars are more likely to get stolen in a foreign land.

“So we have a tracking device that we hire-out to travellers at a very cheap price and that has done well in the market.”

As well as tracking vehicles, Precision also track household goods, such as televisions and computers.

The company, which employs seven full-time staff members and two contractors, currently sells an average of 50 devices per month

However, Moalosi reflects that whilst business is profitable, the major challenge they experience is cash flow, as some clients tend not to pay on the time agreed.

Nevertheless, in the relatively short existence to date, Moalosi proudly reveals that Precision has a 100 percent record in terms of retrieving stolen cars.

“The company has recovered four cars and a truck, all stolen in South Africa,” he concluded cheerfully.

It is an impressive record that suggests the trackers are well on track for greater things.