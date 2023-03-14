The social media sage

A conversation with Gofaone

Over the last two decades, social media has developed into the main source of information for a huge percentage of the world's population, influencing their opinions, choices and beliefs on every topic imaginable.

The vast majority of us, especially the younger generation, spend much of our time glued to and interacting through our screens.

While most of us see it as just that, a communication medium, some, the likes of Gofaone Modise, saw the opportunity to make money.

Biding her time between Botswana and neighboring South Africa, the impressive 25-ye...