Mathibe roars to power in new council

The controversial kid of politics, Anderson Mathibe’s career hit a new high this week when he was elected Chairperson of the recently upgraded Letlhakeng District Council.

The 34-year-old Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) member scraped to victory, overcoming his suspended comrade, Meshack Tshenyego by nine votes to seven.

The council is made up of 16 councillors, including 10 from the BDP and six from the opposition.

The Voice’s DANIEL CHIDA caught up with the ambitious young man who first joined the ruling party in 2009 before abruptly resigning ...