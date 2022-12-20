Sparkling with glass

You May Also Like
News
Singer's deleted posts on " Farouk" gets tongues wagging Just when the storm surrounding Vee Mampeezy’s divorce from Kagiso Sento had settled, the pint-sized...
News
Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...
News
In the wake of 16 days of activism against gender based violence a 33- year old woman of Sedie ward in Maun has been...
News
Lobbying airlines to fly directly to Botswana The government of Botswana plans to unlock more tourism opportunities for SMMEs through events such as the...
Business
Lending farmers a helping hand In Botswana, owning livestock has long been a deep held ambition for many locals. Indeed, in recent years, interest...
Business
Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as...
News
Botswana successfully lobbies CITES to keep trophy hunting in place Botswana has successfully lobbied the Convention on Endangered Species of Fauna and Wildlife (CITES)...