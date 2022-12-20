Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Sparkling with glass

By

Published

Sparkling with glass
MANNING THE STALL: Lekoko during the BTTE in Kasane

Impact Fund uplifts Maun women while the environment says 'cheers'

Despite the humble nature of her stall, it was still good enough to catch the eyes of curious tourists and collectors that thronged Kasane’s Cresta Mowana Lodge for the annual Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo (BTTE) recently.

In total, the five-day expo attracted 140 international companies from 28 countries, with a total of 1, 600 participants invading Botswana’s tourism capital for the event.

It meant, Gosaitse Lekoko, an Economic Empowerment Officer, was in the perfect place to find a market for her team's unique ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Vee cries foul Vee cries foul

News

Vee cries foul

Singer's deleted posts on " Farouk" gets tongues wagging Just when the storm surrounding Vee Mampeezy’s divorce from Kagiso Sento had settled, the pint-sized...

14/12/2022
Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters

News

Mbulawa’s fight for the hearts of voters

Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...

13/12/2022
Woman in court for murder Woman in court for murder

News

Woman in court for murder

In the wake of 16 days of activism against gender based violence a 33- year old woman of Sedie ward in Maun has been...

12/12/2022
Govt to unlock more tourism opportunities Govt to unlock more tourism opportunities

News

Govt to unlock more tourism opportunities

Lobbying airlines to fly directly to Botswana The government of Botswana plans to unlock more tourism opportunities for SMMEs through events such as the...

06/12/2022
Living for livestock Living for livestock

Business

Living for livestock

Lending farmers a helping hand In Botswana, owning livestock has long been a deep held ambition for many locals. Indeed, in recent years, interest...

06/12/2022
Kavuru's copper crusade Kavuru's copper crusade

Business

Kavuru’s copper crusade

Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as...

06/12/2022
The ugly face of salivary cancer The ugly face of salivary cancer

News

The ugly face of salivary cancer

*Desperate patient pleads for help

06/12/2022

News

The elephant in the room

Botswana successfully lobbies CITES to keep trophy hunting in place Botswana has successfully lobbied the Convention on Endangered Species of Fauna and Wildlife (CITES)...

29/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.