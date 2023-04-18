Silencing the Guns Project in Botswana

Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) and Volunteer Hub with International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) last week hosted an intergenerational dialogue about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) at Cresta Presidential Hotel in Gaborone.

More than 40 people gathered to attend this event, which organisers say, was a demonstration of the heart that Botswana has for peace.

While Botswana lacks official statistics on GBV, the Botswana National Relationship Study released by UN Women in 2017 found that 37% of women had experienced GBV, including 28% during the previous 12 months.

...