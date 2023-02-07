Running for life, and fun

...While pushing through pain

The idea that anyone can run 90km for fun may seem insane to most, but for ultra-marathoner, Millie Makara - nee Rutang, it's a thrilling adventure that not only tests the human resolve but, to quote the ever-positive entrepreneur, 'gives one a sense of power'.

A fast-growing recreational activity, not only globally but in our parts, endurance running offered escapism from family instability during her formative years.

Nicknamed ‘AmilliMAK - aka V12’ by fellow runners, the married mother-of-one, who owns and runs Nicopolis Apartments, a self-catering ac...