Running for life, and fun

Business
Bonnie Basima’s love for Marshmallows inspired her to open Botswana’s first ever Marshmallow confectionery. Chubby Bunny Marshmallows is home to Botswana’s first ever indigenous...
Latest News
Pitso ya Borre - Leadership Excellence tackles GBV with Borre ka Dijase November 25th marked the beginning of the annual 16 days global campaign...
News
“My greatest power lies in me being myself!" The Miss Botswana organisation held a presser recently to update the media on Miss Botswana 2022,...
News
Meet Michelle Phethle The world of entertainment, events management and experiential marketing can seem like a never-ending party. On the contrary, it can be...
News
October 10th marked International Mental Health Awareness day. This year’s theme, as chosen by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is: ‘Make mental health &...
Opinions
October is ‘Pink Month’. To help raise awareness, Voice Woman enjoys a light-hearted chat with breast cancer survivor, Mpho Kgaodi–née Shabane. The 52-year-old working...
News
World-famous Afro-Honduran herbalist and healer, Dr Sebi (born Alfredo Darrington Bowman) believed that, “a society that keeps cures a secret so they can continue...
News
Rre Otsile Molefe’s herbal remedies for women’s reproductive health “My grandfather was born in 1914. He told me that when he was a young...