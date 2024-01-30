Pula-The-Musical secures first theatre awards nomination

*Palesa Molefe nominated for Best Lead Actress

*Simphiwe Sikhakhane and Pesalema Motshodi nomiated for Best Music Composition.

*Best Musical

*Best Costume Design

Beauty queen, dancer, actress and all-round creative- Palesa Molefe, has been nominated for best lead at the first Independent Theatre Makers Awards 2024, for her outstanding performance as Mmapula in the locally produced Pula-The-Musical.

In addition, Pula the Musical has been nominated in three other categories being Best Musical, Best Costume Design, and Simphiwe Sikhakhane and Pesalema Motshodi have been nominated for Best Music Composition.

The musical made its international debut in November last year at the South African State Theatre where the 30-member cast and its seven-piece band, narration by Gabriel Modise under the direction of Andrew Kola, is reported to have thoroughly been enjoyed by attendees who awarded them a standing ovation.

Now, the musical will compete with some of the biggest in the Southern African region such as Pienaars the Musical, Selekane and Winnie Mandela (The black light).

Other categories include Best Production, Best Director, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Original Script, Best Musical Production, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design and Best Set Design.

In a previous interview with Voice Entertainment, Pula Musical Projects Manager- Kabelo Rapinyana, explained that the musical depicts a purely authentic Botswana story which portrays the relationship that Batswana have with rain. It celebrates Botswana as a nation and tells our story through song and dance.”

The 1st Independent Theatre Makers Awards aim to celebrate the collective and individual brilliance showcased in productions staged from February 2023 to January 2024.

These outstanding productions emerge from independent theatre producers, spaces, higher learning institutions, fringe, and incubation programs.

The awards are scheduled for February 10 at the Moses Molelekwa Art Centre in South Africa.