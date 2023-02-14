Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Promoting a natural glow

By

Published

Promoting a natural glow
A DRASTIC CHANGE: A client's before and after pics

Simple skincare with stunning results

Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products handmade from essential oils, herbs and spices.

A beauty therapist by profession, the 34-year-old says her all natural, high-quality ingredients aid the skin’s healing process.

"The products also help fight other skin conditions such as acne, eczema, pimples, dark spots, maskne, sunburn and oily dry skin," adds the married mother-of-two, whose glowing skin is the perfect advertisement for her business.

Mkhiza explains nat...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Super Sefalana Super Sefalana

Business

Super Sefalana

Wholesaler’s sweet success hits new highs It was yet another six months to celebrate for Sefalana Group, as the wholesaler saw its net assets...

1 week ago
Deadly heat Deadly heat

News

Deadly heat

Old man complains of high temperatures and dies in combi Last week the country experienced extreme heat with temperatures rising to as high as...

1 week ago
Field of death Field of death

News

Field of death

Murdered granny's remains found in her field... but is there a serial killer at large? On 12th January, Garebaitse Gaofitlhelwe was found tied-up in...

1 week ago
The rise of a young entrepreneur The rise of a young entrepreneur

Business

The rise of a young entrepreneur

Boasting numerous qualifications in the business fraternity acquired from reputable institutions, Kgosi Keamogetse is substantialising what he learnt from class into practice. Six years...

24/01/2023
How to fix the economy in 2023 How to fix the economy in 2023

Business

How to fix the economy in 2023

*Pay urgent attention to Education and Health Sectors *Fight corruption and crime in general *Get rid of Immigration delays

24/01/2023
The poor man feels it The poor man feels it

News

The poor man feels it

Moselewapula's battle with poverty and unemployment The last time Baganne Mokgosi had any source of income was in 2013, and for the las 10...

24/01/2023
Who will take it? Who will take it?

News

Who will take it?

MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...

24/01/2023
Family rejects remains of dead granny Family rejects remains of dead granny

News

Family rejects remains of dead granny

We are now concerned - Motube It’s been almost five months since the remains of a 71-year-old granny of Kanye village, Baitshepi Phirinyane, who...

17/01/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.