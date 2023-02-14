Promoting a natural glow

Simple skincare with stunning results

Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products handmade from essential oils, herbs and spices.

A beauty therapist by profession, the 34-year-old says her all natural, high-quality ingredients aid the skin’s healing process.

"The products also help fight other skin conditions such as acne, eczema, pimples, dark spots, maskne, sunburn and oily dry skin," adds the married mother-of-two, whose glowing skin is the perfect advertisement for her business.

Mkhiza explains nat...