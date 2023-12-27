Please forgive me

Woman pleads guilty to CAT possession. Husband discharged from the offence. I gave birth in prison and the child is always crying.

“I humbly pray that this court forgives me for what I have done. I also pleaded guilty to show remorse. I had a child in prison, and he is always crying. I swear I will never commit an offence again,” said the woman who was found in possession of an illicit drugs, Methicathinone commonly known as Cat.

Holding back tears, Nomsa Koga on Tuesday prayed for the court’s forgiveness for a charge that has been hanging over her head since September.

On September 26th the , 21-year-old woman who was heavily pregnant by then was found with nine sachets all containing a powdery substance suspected to be Cat in her bedroom.

Her husband, Ngonidzashe Koga was also faced with the same charge, but he denied any knowledge of the illicit drugs.

On Tuesday when his wife pleaded guilty to the offence, the husband maintained his innocence and was therefore discharged from the offence.

Although he was freed it became difficult for him to put on a happy face as he watched his small family (wife and his two months old baby) get into the police van to be transported back to prison.

Koga gave birth in prison as she was arrested a day before her due date. The results from the forensic laboratory came back confirming that the retrieved substance was Methicathinone measuring 2 grams, 5 grams and 10 grams respectively.

She was expected to be back in court for her sentence on Thursday.

The amendment act indicates that the minimum charge for unlawful possession of illicit drugs is a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in jail.