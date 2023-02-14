BAMB call for calm amid sorghum shortage

Amid fears that the country’s sorghum reserves were running dangerously low, Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) have called for calm, insisting the situation is under control.

For a nation that consumes an average of 100, 000 metric tonnes of sorghum a year, this comes as welcome news.

Responding to a questionnaire this week, BAMB spokesperson, Adelaide Johnson assured Voice Money there was no need to panic, pointing out that they only need 5, 000 tonnes of commercial stock to carry the country through to the next ploughing season, ...