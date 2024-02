Specially Elected MP withdraws from Bulela Ditswe race The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nata/Gweta, Polson Majaga, can now breathe a sigh of relief as the new Specially Elected Member of Parliament; Boitumelo Gofhamodimo has withdrawn from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s Bulela Ditswe race. Gofhamodimo, an economist with over 30 years of experience in […]