Motse wa setso: a cultural melting pot

At least 26 cultural groups and solo artists will perform at the inaugural ‘Motse wa Setso Cultural Festival’, slated for April 9th at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

In a first of its kind, organisers will bring together some of Botswana’s biggest traditional acts for an epic cultural night in the second capital.

Legends such as Dr Vom, of the timeless hit 'Tsaya thobane', Ditiro Leero, Maghebula, Matsieng, Dikakapa, Tshumu, Jojo, Ramozara, Matsosangwao and several others are scheduled to light up the Easter Sunday event.

According to Event Manager, Crella Aaron, Kwasa Kwasa King, Franco has...