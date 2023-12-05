Morwaeng breaks silence on ritual murders

Member of Parliament for Molepolole South, Kabo Morwaeng, has finally spoken out following public concerns that he, together with Bakwena tribal leader- Kgosi Kgari Sechele II, were too silent in the wake of the ritual murder allegations in the village that led to vandalism of property by angry protesters.

Morwaeng took advantage of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week to plead with people who kill others for rituals to stop. In his speech said that the trend where people have been missing without trace is worrying.

“It is clear that there is foul play. Allegations are that there are some called ‘BoRraboko’ who kill others for rituals or to gain power. They believe that human organs can enrich them or make them powerful but that is not the case because all the powers are with God.”

Morwaeng who is also the Minister of State President noted that all the suspects should be arrested regardless of how powerful they are or the positions they occupy. “I don’t know why people like to question the arrest of suspects. Let’s give police space to do their work,” he emphasized.

He further pleaded with members of his community to desist from taking the law into their hands. “We have hope that the two police stations scheduled for construction will help in ending all these killings.”

Meanwhile, Kgosi Kgari has called a meeting to address the tension in Molepopole. On Thursday night, some of the people took to the streets and caused havoc by burning the Kgotla, stadium, cemetery and blocking roads in protest against the missing people and ritual murders.

The protests came following the murder of Phenyo Jakoba, a 35-year-old taxi driver who had been missing for over a week.

This week a decomposed body of 18-year-old One Motlhabakgomo was found after she was reported missing two weeks ago.