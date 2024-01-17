Morake enters free agency after Ethiopian Coffee exit

The Zebras prolific goalkeeper, Ezekiel Morake, has become a free agent following the termination of his contract with Ethiopian Premier League giants, Ethiopian Coffee.

The 27-year-old, hailing from Gobojango, joined Ethiopian Coffee on September 28, with his contract set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Morake is strongly rumoured to be considering a return to his former club, Jwaneng Galaxy, particularly as transfer talks suggest that Goitseone Phoko might join South African side- Richards Bay, at the end of this month.

In an interview with Voice Sports, Morake revealed that his decision was primarily influenced by challenges in transferring funds for his projects back home.

He highlighted the struggle of spending his salary in Ethiopia due to the local currency not being recognized in Botswana.

“I really struggled. Changing money to US Dollars was also a challenge at the bank. The team was using a local bank, which was also one of our sponsors. I could only change in the black market and get half of the money in exchange for the dollars. Booking a flight was not a problem because there is a direct Ethiopian flight to Gaborone. I came home empty-handed as if I was not getting a salary. This was really frustrating, and I decided to terminate the contract. It was not easy, as some of the management was against it, but they eventually agreed, and I got my clearance letter,” explained Morake.

He further mentioned that a team approached him before the previous transfer window closed, but they couldn’t agree on contractual terms.

Morake stated that the offered terms were insufficient, and he was not desperate to sign at the time.

Regarding a potential move back to Jwaneng Galaxy, Morake confirmed that his former club had approached him, and he had no issues returning.

He emphasized that when he left the club, it was for career growth, and there was no animosity; Galaxy would always be his home.

However, Morake disclosed that he has received offers from two international clubs and is currently evaluating his options.