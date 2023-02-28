Minergy on a mission

Demand for the black rock keeps burning

After a bright 2022, Minergy are confident the good times will carry on this year as their coal continues to attract interest, both locally and abroad.

"Our objective is to secure additional long term export seaborne off take agreements now that the logistics and coal qualities have been established. At the same time, we asses funding options including enquiries to place approved equity, to reduce debt and consider expansion opportunities," reads the company's market update report for the six months ended 31st December.

Minergy's Masama Coal Mine ...