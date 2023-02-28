Minergy on a mission

You May Also Like
Latest News
Justice Zein Kebonang of the Gaborone High Court has acquitted and discharged the second accused person in the murder of former Fairgrounds Holdings Chief...
Business
Meet the boss After successful spells with first FNB and then Letshego, reaching the upper echelons of both, in 2015 Shawn Bruwer decided to...
News
Three Diabetes patients died in F/town alone The ministry of Health has confirmed that from November 2022 to date three people have died as...
Business
Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...
Politics
Long-serving Motsaathebe takes the chair Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s most loyal son, Fankie Motsaathebe has finally been rewarded for his decades of unwavering service...
News
Old man complains of high temperatures and dies in combi Last week the country experienced extreme heat with temperatures rising to as high as...
News
MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...
Business
Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...