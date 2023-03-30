Man kills girlfriend and burns her body

Moshupa police have arrested a man who allegedly killed and incinerated his girlfriend in a bath tub.

The incident was reported to the police by a neighbour who was disturbed by the unusual foul stench and the smoke that was coming from the suspect’s two-roomed house on Tuesday night.

Moshupa police Station Commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki confirmed that they received the report on Tuesday night and that investigations are still underway.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder incident involving a woman aged 29 and a 38-year-old man. We have arrested the man who is ...