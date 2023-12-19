Man collapses and dies in a police station

Goodhope police are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man who collapsed in their community service centre yesterday around noon.

The man had reported a case of theft and was waiting for the suspect to arrive at the police office.

The Station Commander, Superintendent Batshwari Gaobatlelwe, confirmed that the man was a customer at the police station. “He was rushed to Goodhope Primary Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death,” the police chief said.

He added that a white substance, suspected to be a drug called methcathinone, was found in the man’s trouser pockets during a search.

The substance will be tested at the police forensic laboratory as part of the investigation.