Mado’s new dawn

Franco's former dancer goes solo

After catching the eye with her saucy moves while thrilling as a backing dancer for Franco, Mado Madombi is ready to go it alone as a singer.

The 32-year-old has released her debut single, ‘Kea Le Bitsa’ - an energy-infused Rhumba track that has been cooking in studio since August.

“It is a song calling my fans to come witness my talent, both dance and singing. I want to show them that I am not only good at dancing but also at singing. And being behind a mic shows growth on its own,” the multi-talented beauty told Voice Entertainment this week.

Th...