Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lion kills farmer near Sehithwa

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Lion

A 38-year-old man of Kareng village, located outside Sehithwa in the North West District was laid to rest over the weekend after he was killed by a lion few days ago. Kamokaro Shane Kantjo was attacked by the lion in Moruleng area, just four kilometres from the buffalo fence, a barrier zone that separates wildlife […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Entertainment

Living the dream

Tina Cocks commonly known as Tina Tameti is a 32-year old Khwai native, in North West District, who is proud of his roots and...

01/11/2022
Eggs on the menu Eggs on the menu

Business

Eggs on the menu

Khoemacau Chicken project flying high On 16 October 2021, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Khoemacau Copper Mine, in partnership with...

20/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.