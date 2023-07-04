Lion kills farmer near Sehithwa

A 38-year-old man of Kareng village, located outside Sehithwa in the North West District was laid to rest over the weekend after he was killed by a lion few days ago. Kamokaro Shane Kantjo was attacked by the lion in Moruleng area, just four kilometres from the buffalo fence, a barrier zone that separates wildlife […]
In this article:Buffalo fence, Kamokaro Shane Kantjo, Kareng, Lion kills farmer, Moruleng
