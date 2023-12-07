Kusi Ideas Festival makes its mark in Botswana

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa graced the Kusi Ideas Festival at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Botswana, where leaders from across Africa gathered for the fifth edition of the event.

Running from the 7th to the 8th of December, the festival is a collaborative effort between the Government of Botswana and the National Media Group.

In attendance were distinguished figures such as Rwanda Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente and Tanzania’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko.

Reminiscent of the Forbes Africa summit, the Kusi Ideas Festival aims to establish a Pan-African marketplace for exchanging ideas, seizing opportunities, and fostering innovations that position Africa for success in the 21st century on the global stage.

The festival’s theme, “Africa’s Agenda 2063: Making the Dream Come True,” aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want. This agenda serves as the continent’s strategic blueprint and master plan for its transformation into a global powerhouse of the future.

President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, the host of the festival, emphasized its potential to drive the continental agenda through Pan-African collaborations, knowledge-sharing, and leveraging media platforms.

The Kusi Ideas Festival stands as a unique platform to facilitate discussions and actions that contribute to the realization of Africa’s long-term vision and aspirations.