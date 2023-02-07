Connect with us

Opinions

Is SA going the Zim way?

CLOSED: A shop in SA ( Pic The Habari Network)

Beware the dangers of 'Zimbabwefication'!

I learnt a new word recently: Zimbabwefication and I really found it quite interesting.

The word was used in a headline in one of the South African publications for a story about the crisis currently unfolding in Mzansi. ‘SA crumbling: But don’t worry, we’re still far from Zimbabwefication’ screamed the headline.

I immediately knew what this was all about even before reading the article.

South Africa is seized with an electricity crisis, the worst the country has ever experienced and there seems to be no end in sight as the situation cont...

