Habitual law breaker

Tajbhai arrested for drugs

A suspect in the murder of a Molepolole taxi driver who is also accused of several other crimes, Mohamed Sadiq Tajbhai has been found on the wrong side of the law once again.

This time around Tajbhai was on Monday this week arrested for possession of illicit drugs.

The 34-year-old suspect was allegedly found in possession of drugs around 2315 hours at Gamodubu roadblock while on his way from Gaborone to Molepolole.

His pending cases before court include murder, theft of motor vehicle, malicious damage to property, and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, a search of his Mercedes Benz yielded a small transparent sachet containing a green substance suspected to be dagga weighing about 0.10 grams.

Another sachet containing a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine weighing 2 grams was also retrieved from Tajbai’s car boot.

“We arrested the suspect and released him on the same day as we continue with our investigations. The suspected drugs are still to be taken to the forensic laboratory for testing,” said Molepolole Police station commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong.

In January last year, Tajbhai allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old taxi driver, Ofitlhile Fix Honey Ofitlhile and robbed him of his Toyota Silver Corolla which he later set on fire.