Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 10 February 2023

KWAITO MENTAL KEEPS TRYING

The remaining ambassador of the obsolete Kwaito genre, by the name Kwaito Mental (Lebogang Mahlakata), has released a new single 'Ga re robale' featuring OatsDona Kaycee and Thunder.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the song and the delivery, particularly the contributions from Oatsdona and Thunder.

However, very few people would be moved by this new single.

Kwaito lost its battle to Gqom a longtime ago, and the latter succumbed to Amapiano.

The King of Kwaito, Arthur Mafokate is still alive, but even he wouldn't dare release a Kwaito song, or if he...