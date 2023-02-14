Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 10 February 2023

You May Also Like
Entertainment
Multifaceted Madikgetla For Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, being multifaceted stems from full conviction that women and youth have the capacity to yield relevant innovations, inclusive...
Entertainment
ROYAL ARIA GOES GOSPEL Although the Royal Aria Stadium is fast becoming one of the go-to locations for big music festivals, on Saturday 25...
Entertainment
At least 26 cultural groups and solo artists will perform at the inaugural ‘Motse wa Setso Cultural Festival’, slated for April 9th at Molapo...
Entertainment
One of the loudest, liveliest voices on radio at the moment, DJ Sway is where the vibe is at! Currently behind the mic on...
Entertainment
TEA WITH GRANNIES Valentine's Day 2023 will be a day never to forget for some lucky grandmothers in Palapye. An initiative by one Mompoloki...
Entertainment
'Pepetetsa' talks TikTok by storm Han C has dropped another banger – the early signs are it might just be his best yet! Set...
Entertainment
THE PHILANTHROPIST WITH LOVE FOR HEAD Shaya has been looking up to one socialite with his philanthropist duties. The socialite who never misses any...
Entertainment
SON OF THE SOIL Saturday sees the eagerly anticipated Son of the Soil festival sprout out on the rich green grass of Tashy’s Royal...