Four die in Thamaga- Ramaphatle road

Four people died in an accident along A10 Thamaga- Ramaphatle road on Sunday morning.

Police have confirmed that the accident involved a Toyota Rav 4 and a Honda Fit.

It is alleged that a 35 old man driving the Rav 4 lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the wrong lane causing a head on collision with the Honda Fit.

Thamaga Police Assistant Superintendent Busang Malope said the Rav 4 vehicle had one passenger on board while the Honda Fit driven by A 55-year-old man had four passengers.

“Both drivers died together with two passengers from the Honda Fit. The other two male passengers were treated and discharged, while a Rav 4 passenger is still hospitalized in critical condition,” explained the police officer.

The three deceased two males and female are from Thamaga village while the other man is from Mahalapye.