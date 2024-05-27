Farewell to a warrior

Hundreds mourn Letsile Tebogo’s mother

Hundreds gathered at the Tebogo family home on Saturday morning to bid farewell to Elizabeth Seratiwa ‘Sthando-same’ Tebogo, the beloved mother of star athlete Letsile Tebogo.

Seratiwa passed away from breast cancer on May 18th at the age of 43.

Seratiwa courageously fought cancer for over nine years, defying the odds and inspiring those around her.

Diagnosed in 2014, she responded well to treatment until last year when the disease tightened its grip.

Despite her valiant efforts, she spent her final days shuttling between hospitals.

Her death came as a shock to many, as she had always appeared vibrant and healthy, known for her energetic support of her son’s athletic career.

A fitness enthusiast and marathon runner, Seratiwa was a constant presence at Letsile’s races, both locally and internationally.

In her later years, she developed a passion for farming, particularly livestock rearing.

Friends, colleagues, and family members took turns reminiscing about Seratiwa’s remarkable spirit. “She was a force to be reckoned with,” said Boyce Mohutsiwa, her uncle. “Seratiwa didn’t mince words; she demanded excellence. Her love for us was fierce, and her legacy will endure.”

President Mokgweetsi Masisi sent his condolences in a letter read by the local District Commissioner: “The sad news of the passing of Letsile Tebogo’s mother has cut a deep wound in our hearts and inflicted unfathomable anguish on her son, for she was his support and source of unconditional parental love. It is regrettable that Letsile lost his mother after the nation celebrated his accomplishment at the 43rd Botswana Sport Awards. May the soul of Seratiwa rest in peace.”

At the time of her death, Seratiwa was employed by the Bank of Botswana as a Secretariat in the Human Resources Department, a position she held since 2017.

Seratiwa is survived by her two children, Letsile Tebogo and Ano Tebogo, along with six siblings and 14 nephews.