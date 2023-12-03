DJ Bunny spices up Simply Piano event

The Simply Piano event, which was marred by controversy earlier this week, ended on a high note thanks to DJ Bunny’s electrifying performance.

The event was supposed to feature popular South African musician Shebeshxt as the headliner, but it turned out that the organizers had fallen victim to a booking scam.

This might have affected the turnout of the event, which occupied a smaller section of the Game City Parkade than other festivals.

Most of the artists, including the FME DJs, seemed to lack enthusiasm and energy as they performed for a sparse crowd.

The only exception was Kamo Mphela, who delivered a brief but lively performance.

Fans were relieved to see her on stage, as there were rumors that she had canceled her appearance due to other commitments in SA.

The star of the night, however, was DJ Bunny, who brought the party to life with his amazing skills on the decks. Along with MC Mdu tha Party, who hyped up the crowd, they created the vibe that every Amapiano event should have.

DJ Bunny proved that he is one of the best DJs in the country and saved the day for the Simply Piano event.