Deadly insult

Woman bludgeoned to death for insulting friend's late father

A Mosarwa woman who killed another for insulting her dead father when she refused to share her food has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Appearing before Francistown High Court for judgment on Wednesday, Susan Khunou, 29, had been charged with 56-year-old Bonno Jokwe’s murder.

However, the Judge saw fit to downgrade the charge, much to Khunou’s immense relief.

She was convicted of bludgeoning Jokwe to death with a brick in a brutal attack that dates back to 15 January 2016 at a yard in Letlhakane’s Phase 1 ward.

