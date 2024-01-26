Cricket Under The Lights

With the SA20 in full flow south of the border, cricket lovers in Francistown can get their fix closer to home this weekend as the Ghetto Cricket League returns.

Now in its fourth edition, the explosive two-day event will once again play out on John Mackenzie School’s sports field, with the fireworks starting under the floodlights this evening (Friday) at 7pm.

The fun continues on Saturday at 11am, with the action expected to rumble on until well into the night as eight teams battle it out for Ghetto glory.

Billed as Francistown’s ultimate cricketing extravaganza, the tournament has enjoyed tremendous growth since its first installment in January last year, with over 400 spectators attending the last version.

In light of this demand, the organisers, Nyangabgwe Cricket Club duo, Dipesh Gandhi and Deep Bhakta, plan to hold the league every two months.

“The Ghetto Cricket League was an idea my friend and I had after realising there haven’t been many sporting activities or events in Francistown ever since Covid hit. We also wanted to introduce the sport to Ghetto residents, who seem to have little knowledge of it,” Gandhi told Voice Sport.

Teams consist of eight players, with the games restricted to five overs a side to ensure the action comes thick and fast.

“All teams will play five matches each, with the top four progressing to the semi finals,” explained Gandhi.

Entrance is set at P10, with kiddies aged eight and under getting in for free.

Aside from the sport, there will be several food stalls on hand, selling various cuisines from around the world.

“We have partnered with several big franchises and have placed our posters all around Ghetto so are expecting another bumper turn-out,” added Gandhi.

Sponsors for the event include: Debonairs, The Pit Stop, Diamond Juice Bar and Safi’s Braai amongst others.

All proceeds will go towards buying gift hampers for the children at Lephoi Centre for the Blind.