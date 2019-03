He has become a popular feature on your television screens every Friday night at 8pm on one of the most watched shows locally, Flava Dome.

This week Celeb edition visits DJ Guyvos to talk about his career to date and the fame that has come with it.

Tell us about your journey with music and performance.

I started music in 2005 as a dancer for a group called Exodus.

Then in 2008 I met and started working with DJ La Timmy for his first album ‘Ke bona motho’.

He really is the one who taught me how to Deejay.

Q. And your relationship with Flava Dome, how did that come about?

A. You know until this day I really can’t tell you how blessed I’ve been.

My relationship with the show dates as far back as 2015.

I started as a guest DJ and with the love I received from the viewers I was eventually roped in – as until now!

Q. Have you ever been made uncomfortable by a fan?

A. Hahaha a lot of times to be honest!

I sometimes feel the appreciation is too much when I first come in contact with a fan – others even cry!

I still can’t get used to it.

Q. Tell us about your relationship with La Timmy, how did it start?

A. The brother La Timmy – nowadays I call him Uncle, he is like family to me.

We met in 2006 in Francistown when I was an Exodus dancer. He then roped me in for his first album as his dancer and that’s where the relationship began really.

Now we are business partners.

Tell us about your up-coming music.

I am soooo excited about my coming single, which will be my fourth studio single.

I cannot share much at the moment because we are planning something massive with it but the single will be out beginning of March.

Q. If you were to improve one thing about yourself, what would that be?

A. My performance. One day I want to see myself performing in different countries representing mine.

I want to perform in front of big crowds!

Q. If you were not a deejay what career path would you have taken?

A. I think I would be in some air-conditioned office.

I have a diploma in Security Management.

