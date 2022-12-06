Captain marvel

A superstar of sport

Growing up in Gulubane, Thatayaone ‘TT’ Ditlhokwe made sure he never missed a match whenever the national team were on television.

Absorbed in the action, the budding footballer made himself a promise: one day, he too would represent the nation.

Although he readily admits he wasn’t the most talented youth, Ditlhokwe never wavered in his dream, steadily improving as he grew older and stronger, eventually joining the biggest club in the land, Township Rollers.

By 2018, at the age of 19, the no-nonsense defender fulfilled his childhood fantasy, called-up to the ...