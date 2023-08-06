CAF auditing team visits Botswana

As part of the bidding process, a team of inspectors from Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in Botswana to tour the country's facilities for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bid. The three inspectors are expected to tour the existing stadia, green fields, hotels, airports, and other infrastructure necessary for the successful staging […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bid, Algeria, Ashford Mamelodi, CAF, Kenya/Uganda/Tanzania and Senegal, Nigeria/Benin
Click to comment