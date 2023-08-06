Connect with us

Sports

CAF auditing team visits Botswana

BIDCO CHAIRPERSON: Mamelodi

As part of the bidding process, a team of inspectors from Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in Botswana to tour the country's facilities for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bid. The three inspectors are expected to tour the existing stadia, green fields, hotels, airports, and other infrastructure necessary for the successful staging […]


