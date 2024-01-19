Branch secures historic second place in Dakar Rally

Botswana’s renowned Hero Motorsport Biker, Ross Branch, achieved a historic milestone by securing his first-ever podium finish in the Dakar Rally, bringing glory to his country on the international stage.

The Dakar Rally, held in Saudi Arabia from January 5th to 19th, witnessed Branch’s remarkable performance, culminating in a second-place overall position.

The ‘Kalahari Ferrari’ as Branch is affectionately known, displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the challenging twelve-stage competition, ultimately finishing eight on the last stage.

During the two-week event in the Persian Gulf deserts, Branch faced various obstacles, including a few crashes and navigation challenges.

Despite these setbacks, the Kalahari Ferrari rider showcased resilience and claimed victory in two out of twelve stages, securing a memorable Dakar podium finish.

Branch’s outstanding achievement positioned him just behind Ricky Brabec of the United States, who claimed the top spot with a lead of 10 minutes and 53 seconds over Branch.

In addition to his individual success, Branch was honoured with the title of Best Performing African Biker at the race.

The triumph extended beyond Branch’s individual accolades, as Hero Motorsport, the team he represents, became the first Indian manufacturing team to secure a podium finish in the prestigious Dakar competition.

Ross Branch’s remarkable journey in the Dakar Rally 2024 has left an indelible mark, highlighting his prowess and elevating Botswana’s presence in international motorsport.