BPC assures independent power producers of support

WATCH: After spending approximately P500 million on research, exploration, and setting up the necessary infrastructure for Coal Bed Methane (CBM) project in Mmashoro, Sekaname (PTY) Ltd finally signed a 6MW Power Purchase Agreement with Botswana Power Corporation. Minister for Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi says government is committed to aiding the growth of independent power producers.

Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Friday, 24 November 2023