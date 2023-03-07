Big tings for Ezra Neethings

You May Also Like
Entertainment
On the front lines of HIV/AIDS battle The latest AIDS Impact Survey shows Botswana is doing well in reducing the spread of HIV, through...
Entertainment
Model says she was duped by Botswana partners In light of last week’s article titled “Kaone Kario Fingered in Modelling Scam," the international supermodel...
Entertainment
Multichoice launches my Botswana plate Imagine being able to enjoy all your favourite Setswana delicacies fused with a touch of western cuisine. Well, you...
Entertainment
Meet magnificent Mr.Elis He may only be 22, but Thabo Batlhophi has packed much into his short time on the planet. Affectionately nicknamed Mr....
Entertainment
Not by a long shot am I a hip hop head, but I think of my daughter as I pen this tribute to perhaps...
Entertainment
She is bright, brilliant, and articulate-undoubtedly a star in the making! 10-year-old Kimberly Matheakgomo was crowned the first ever Miss Junior Idol World 2021/2022...
Entertainment
1ST EASTER EVE BASH South African songbird, Nokwazi Dlamini will headline the inaugural Easter Eve Bash slated for 6th April at Molapo Leisure Gardens....
Entertainment
DJ BOZA AND COLLAPS TAG TEAM AT CLUB TWITTER Club Twitter in Ramotswa presents Famous Saturday event featuring a dangerous combination of DJ Boza...