Big tings for Ezra Neethings

'Danko' delight as track hits 13.5 million streams

Ezra Neethings’ ‘Danko’ chant continues to go from strength to strength.

The policeman-turned-musician is celebrating big big tings as, exactly a year after its release, his popular banger ‘Danko’ has hit a whooping 13.5 million streams.

Proving he’s no one-hit wonder, the 24-year-old Jazz star’s follow-up single, ‘Ska Nconcluda’ has been streamed 1.7 million times since its release on 1st November last year.

GOLDEN TOUCH: "Ska Nconcluda" on gold status

“The feeling is still surreal because I never saw it coming. Every now and...