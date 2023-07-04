BERA to control cooking gas prices

Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) will control cooking gas prices from the beginning of September as a new liquefied petroleum gas law comes into effect. Speaking in Maun on Monday this week, the parastatal’s Commercial Manager in the Petroleum and Gas Department, Batsumi Rankokwane said the price regulation will ensure fair competition in the gas […]
In this article:Afrox, Air Liquid, Batsumi Rankokwane, Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA), cooking gas prices, Easi Gas, Maun, parastatal’s Commercial Manager in the Petroleum and Gas Department, Simsa Gas, Tswana Gas
