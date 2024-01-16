BCP confident about 31 seats

Unity Dow for Kgatleng West

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president, Dumelang Saleshando, is optimistic about securing 31 seats in the forthcoming general elections set for October, a statement made during the launch of five female candidates, including former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Unity Dow, who recently defected from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to contest the Kgatleng West Constituency.

Among the other candidates are Professor Mpho Pheko, vying for the Gaborone Central constituency for the second time, Daisy Bathusi for Boteti West, Julia Chepete for Mogoditshane West, and Ethel Gaampone for Mahalapye East.

Motsei Rapelana will serve as the overall campaign coordinator.

“We will field a total of 45 parliamentary candidates and have all structures in place to secure victory. Our aim is to win and confidently reach the necessary 31-seat majority required to form the government,” stated Saleshando in response to queries about potential coalitions with the BDP or Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in the case of a hung parliament.

The party plans to kick-start a nationwide tour in early February to introduce its candidates and manifesto. Saleshando criticized voters who postpone registration until candidate identities are known, cautioning that such delays risk governance by parties lacking clear direction.

He also urged President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi to convene a meeting involving all political parties to discuss electoral transparency.

Saleshando advocated for ballot counting at polling stations and transparent ballot boxes for both council and parliamentary seats.

Addressing recent reports of a rape incident involving a BCP activist at the University of Botswana, Saleshando emphasized the need to allow due legal process, stating the party’s intervention would follow once the suspect faces official charges for the offense.

“Rape is a grave offense, and we take this matter seriously. We stand by the victim and will act once the suspect is formally charged. In the past, we’ve handled similar cases in the interest of society,” Saleshando affirmed.