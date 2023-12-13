Hello…I need advice; I am a lady of 38 years,I have this guy and I love him with all my heart. So the thing is he has a permanent girlfriend; I don’t know what to do. We once talked about it and he said to me I should find my own permanent boyfriend. My point is I don’t want to lose him, I love him. He understands me and I don’t want a situation whereby I have a permanent boyfriend and this guy that I love so much becomes my side dish. I don’t want to cheat in a relationship.I truly love this guy and as I’ve already explained to you, I don’t want to lose him. What should I do?

Yours is a tricky situation because you say you love this guy and don’t want to lose him…yet he already belongs to another woman. I get the feeling that he just wants to have some fun on the side with you, otherwise he wouldn’t suggest that you get yourself a permanent bf and then you both cheat on your partners. That alone should tell you that he’s not serious about you. So, the ball is really in your court…the choice is yours. He doesn’t want you as his main gf; he’s okay just keeping you on the side…and even worse, he doesn’t mind you having a permanent bf. What kind of love do you think that is, where a man will suggest that you have another man in your life? Do you think he really values your relationship? You say you don’t want to cheat in a relationship but strangely, you’re in a threesome with a guy who’s cheating on his partner with you. You need to get your values in order and your priorities right. I can’t tell you what to do because I think deep down you know…you just don’t want to face reality yet. Well, when you’ve finished pondering my response and answering the questions I asked, you will know what to do when you’re ready to face the truth. Please feel free to write again and seek clarification if there’s anything you don’t understand in my response.