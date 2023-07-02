Connect with us

Andante Choristers make their voices heard

*Ramotswa choral group  snatches 2023 National Arts Festival Championship

SONGBRIRDS: Andante Choristers

After delivering show-stopping performances for both the Western and Vernacular categories, Andante Choristers from Ramotswa emerged the winners of the 2023 National Arts Festival, displacing last year's champions KTM Choir who settled for second place.

Regional Champions converged at the SSKB Auditorium yesterday to compete in the National Arts Festival Choral and Dikhwaere Finals.

In the Choral Section, Andante Choristers, KTM Choir (Gaborone), Gaborone Philharmonic Voices and Serowe Symphony battled it out under the Large Category.

The Standard Section featured BW Choristers (Kanye...

