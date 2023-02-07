A worm of exploitation

Bobirwa phane harvesters to form consumer cooperatives

Bobirwa Sub District is working on an ambitious initiative that'll see mophane worm (phane) harvesters in the region selling their produce from a consumer cooperative, with the intention to control pricing.

Complaints about exploitation by some buyers cropped out in at kgotla meetings addressed by area Member of Parliament Taolo Lucas.

The MP has so far addressed meetings in Mathathane, Moletemane, Tsetsebjwe, Gobojango, Semolale, Mabole and Lepokole.

In an interview with The Voice, Lucas said there's a concern that demand fo...