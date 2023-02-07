Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

A worm of exploitation

By

Published

A worm of exploitation
NUTRITIOUS: Mophane worm

Bobirwa phane harvesters to form consumer cooperatives

Bobirwa Sub District is working on an ambitious initiative that'll see mophane worm (phane) harvesters in the region selling their produce from a consumer cooperative, with the intention to control pricing.

Complaints about exploitation by some buyers cropped out in at kgotla meetings addressed by area Member of Parliament Taolo Lucas.

The MP has so far addressed meetings in Mathathane, Moletemane, Tsetsebjwe, Gobojango, Semolale, Mabole and Lepokole.

In an interview with The Voice, Lucas said there's a concern that demand fo...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

17/01/2023
AP/BCP invade Molepolole AP/BCP invade Molepolole

News

AP/BCP invade Molepolole

Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...

08/11/2022
Mopipi drowning in thirst Mopipi drowning in thirst

News

Mopipi drowning in thirst

Leaking pipeline leaves villagers in desperate need of water Residents of Mopipi village in the Boteti West have been battling with acute shortage of...

08/11/2022
Uninsured! Uninsured!

Business

Uninsured!

Over 50, 000 insurance policies lapse during Covid-19 Since April last year, when Covid-19 first sent the country into lockdown, 50, 022 long-term insurance...

30/11/2021
Things they say- Taolo Lucas, MP Bobonong Things they say- Taolo Lucas, MP Bobonong

Entertainment

Things they say – Taolo Lucas, MP Bobonong

Never give executive powers to a self-serving, self-centred, and insecure egomaniac. They will destroy the country and build a personal empire. ... SIGN UP...

05/10/2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.