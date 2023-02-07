A worm of exploitation

You May Also Like
News
Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...
News
Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...
News
Leaking pipeline leaves villagers in desperate need of water Residents of Mopipi village in the Boteti West have been battling with acute shortage of...
Business
Over 50, 000 insurance policies lapse during Covid-19 Since April last year, when Covid-19 first sent the country into lockdown, 50, 022 long-term insurance...
Entertainment
Never give executive powers to a self-serving, self-centred, and insecure egomaniac. They will destroy the country and build a personal empire.