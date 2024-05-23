A sucker for love

Nomina launches collabo with Sean Paul

A German-based Motswana artist Pamela Bulo had her fans and night crawlers on their feet at the launch of her upcoming single, All or Nothing featuring Sean Paul.

The premier was this past Saturday at Park 27, an exquisite establishment in Gaborone.

Going by the stage name Nomina, the new single featuring the award winning Jamaican dance hall mega star, is an afro-infused song for two lovebirds, who are so enraptured and are in a space where they feel like they have everything figured out.

Nomina’s soulful voice and poignant lyrics got everyone up from their seat as she sang through the Afro-Jamaican beat captivating the audience at Park 27, giving them a night to remember.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice the songstress revealed that her single was inspired by a sweet dream she once had.

“The song is about a dream I had, where I was in Spain chilling with my Spanish boyfriend relaxing at the beach, watching the sunrise till it sets, then graze upon the moon and the stars around a bonfire while having some cocktails. The dream was so good that I had to make a song out of it and even have some of the lyrics in Spanish,” she said.

The Maitengwe-born artist also claims that the song is about risking everything to get it all, committing to something without any excuses or buts when it comes to love, and just being a fool for love.

She reveals that it has been her desire to work with Sean Paul since she was a youngster, and when the opportunity arose, she was unprepared but had to step up.

“I can say this was God doing his wonders, Sean Paul management was looking for new collaborations and something different, then they approached my agency asking them to send my songs that they felt could go along with Paul’s vibe. I was given five weeks to come up with a song, because it was Sean Paul I panicked, five weeks passed without me sending any song. They then gave me another week, that’s when I stumbled upon one the songs in my album which I thought would go with Paul’s vibe, two weeks passed and his management called saying Paul loved the song and he is currently working on his verse,” she added.

While her music is yet to catch on locally, Nomina is a star in Germany, with her songs playing in every club in the city. She has also collaborated with some huge names in music, such as Sean Kingston.

The amazing vocalist said that the much-anticipated song would be released on all of her platforms at the end of this month.