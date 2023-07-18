Connect with us

A royal treat

TALENTED ARTIST: Prince Moyo

Prince Moyo launches month-long art expo in Maun Art lovers in the tourist town of Maun received a royal treat over the weekend when one of their own launched a special exhibition at the popular Duck Café. Hosting what was just the second solo expo of his career, Prince Moyo, a visual artist and proud […]

